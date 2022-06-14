Uttarakhand to adopt Haryana's online transfer policy

Chandigarh: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that the Education Policy of Haryana is being appreciated in many states across the country. He added that now delegates from the education department of other states are visiting Haryana to understand the policy in-depth and are also planning to implement it in their state.



Haryana Education Minister said this while holding a joint press conference with Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat at Haryana Niwas on Monday. He informed that Uttarakhand's education minister Rawat along with the delegation of education department officers, Uttarakhand visited Haryana to understand the nuances of the Haryana Education Policy along with the online teachers' transfer policy.

He added that Uttarakhand is facing various challenges in teacher deployment due to its hilly terrain. By adopting Haryana's policy, they will also be able to provide teachers in schools in a judicious way.

He added that before the press conference a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Haryana education minister where both the state representatives held an extensive discussion regarding the education policy. Rawat said that Haryana Online Teachers' Transfer Policy is highly commendable. He added that while analyzing the nuances of the policy we have taken the decision to implement the same in Uttarakhand State by the year 2023.

He added that it is a matter of surprise that 93 per cent of teachers in Haryana are satisfied with this online policy which clearly states how well this policy is drafted.

In response to a question asked by the media persons regarding Haryana Online Teachers' Transfer Policy, Kanwar Pal said that under this policy 1 lakh teachers have been transferred till date.

He added that this depicts the successful implementation of the policy. He added that it was the vision of the Haryana CM Khattar that complete transparency in the education system should be ensured.