Uttarakhand police bust Rs 350 crore scam

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police has busted an online scam with foreign links, in which five lakh people from across the country lost a combined Rs 350 crore, officials said on Thursday, adding a man was arrested from Noida in connection with it.

The police have sought the help of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further investigation in the case, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

The fraudsters duped people using an online app called, Power Bank', which was available on Google Play Store till May 12, the officer said, adding, it offered lucrative returns on investment through different schemes.

The money deposited in different schemes, using the app, was routed to foreign countries through cryptocurrency, he said.

The syndicate was run by a group of scamsters from China, according to preliminary inquiry.