Uttarakhand govt increases pilgrim limit in Char Dhams

Dehradun: Buoyed by the tremendous response from pilgrims, the Uttarakhand government has increased the entry limit to 3000 pilgrims per day both at Badrinath and Kedarnath with immediate effect on Sunday.



Making a formal announcement about the increased limit, Ravinath Raman, CEO, Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board, said, "The pilgrims' daily limit has been increased to 3000 at Badrinath, 3000 at Kedarnath, 900 at Gangotri and 700 at Yamunotri, based on availability of accommodation, food, toilet and other arrangements."

Raman who is also Garhwal commissioner, added that the decision to increase the number of pilgrims was taken in wake of the unlock-5. In July this year, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic the Char Dham Yatra had started and in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra season, so far over 50,000 pilgrims from the country have come to Uttarakhand. According to the state government's norms, the pilgrims would have to follow the social distancing norms during their journey and stay in Uttarakhand.

The pilgrims have to register themselves on www.badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in and get e-pass before planning their visit to the CharDham in Uttarakhand. Till October 3, 4844 -e-passes have been issued to the pilgrims from the Char Dham portal. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for helping the pilgrims reporting to have symptoms of the Covid-19. The testing of such pilgrims will undergo the test for the Covid-19 as per direction of the district administration.

Welcoming the state government's decision to increase the number, a city-based hotelier Kanti Kumar, said, "It is a very timely decision by the state government and would revive the sagging fortune of the hoteliers around the Char Dham, who solely depend on the footfall of pilgrims every year."

A Pauri based social activist, Udit Ghildyal cautioned the state government to not go gung-ho about the pilgrims. "The Covid-19 has crippled the carrying capacity at Char Dhams and also of the nearby villages, now the state government must be mindful of this aspect in allowing to increase the footfall of pilgrims."