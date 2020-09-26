Uttarakhand economy to grow over Rs 2.53 lakh cr

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Saturday announced the real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) prices, that is, the growth rate of the economy in the year 2019-20 is now estimated to attain a level of over Rs 1.99 lakh crore as against over Rs 1.91 lakh crore, showing a growth rate of 4.30 per cent as compared to 5.77 per cent in 2018-19.



In an official release, the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Ministry of Planning of the state government said that Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices, which indicates size of the economy in the year 2019-20 is estimated to attain a level of over Rs 2.53 lakh crore as against over Rs 2.36 lakh crore, showing a growth rate of 7.14 per cent as compared to 7.64 per cent in 2018-19.

The report of the provisional estimates of annual state income in 2019-20 was prepared in August and it was released on Sunday. The state's per capita income at current prices during 2019-20 is estimated to be over Rs 2.02 lakh crore showing a rise of 5.98 per cent as compared to Rs 1.91 lakh crore during 2018-19.

It is worth noticing that since Covid-19 outbreak has hit Uttarakhand the worst, the Himalayan state has recorded the steep fall of 42% in the GST collection during the lockdown–March to July–in the current financial year.