Uttarakhand: Congress launches theme song, slogan for elections

New Delhi: Gearing up for upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the Congress on Monday launched the election campaign theme song for the upcoming assembly polls by saying that polls would be fought with people as the face of the party.



Putting up a united front days after intra-party rivalries in the state came to the fore, Congress Uttarakhand campaign head and former chief minister Harish Rawat, who addressed a Press conference along with state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal, AICC in-charge Devendra Yadav and senior leader Pritam Singh, said that the theme song was a marker of the changing mood of the people.

Rawat said, "People of Uttarakhand will be the face of the Congress in the upcoming elections. And people have made up their minds to change the government."

The Congress said that no decision had been taken in the state on one family, one ticket rule – something the Punjab Congress recently resolved to do and publicly declared.

"Some decisions have been taken in Punjab. We will discuss these matters, decide and let you know. People have decided who will come. The Congress is the first preference of the people of the state," said Yadav, who is the AICC state in charge.

The punch line of the Congress theme song in the state is 'Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada, Uttarakhand mein nahi aayegi ab Bhajpa dobara' – a swipe at the ruling BJP changing three CMs in five years.