Uttarakhand celebrates 22nd statehood day

dehradun: Uttarakhand on Wednesday celebrated its 22nd statehood day with the Dhami government organising a slew of programmes across the state on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami began his schedule of engagements for the day with a visit to Shaheed Smarak where he paid a floral tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives fighting for a separate Uttarakhand.

"Uttarakhand could attain statehood as a result of their struggle and sacrifice. We will do everything to build an Uttarakhand of their dreams," Dhami said.

Speaking at the main programme held at the police lines here on the occasion, Dhami remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who created the Uttarakhand.

He said the development of Uttarakhand is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority.

The chief minister spoke of steps taken by the Centre for boosting road and rail infrastructure in the state.