Uttar Pradesh tops in country in construction of 'Amrit Sarovars'

Lucknow: With construction of a total of 8462 Amrit Sarovars (lakes), Uttar Pradesh has topped among states in the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious mission, which is aimed at conserving water for the future. Madhya Pradesh is ranked second, Jammu and Kashmir third, Rajasthan fourth and Tamil Nadu fifth in the implementation of Mission Amrit Sarovar.



Within Uttar Pradesh, Lakhimpur Kheri has secured first position by constructing 256 Amrit Sarovars in the state, while Gorakhpur and Pratapgarh have got second and third positions respectively with 244 and 231 lakes.

The Director of Rural Development Department GS Priyadarshi said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as many as 15497 Amrit Sarovars were identified in different village panchayats of which 8462 have already been developed, which is almost twice the total number of Amrit Sarovars developed collectively in MP, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

According to Priyadarshi, in Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, 1668, 1458, 898 and 818 Amrit Sarovars have been developed respectively so far.