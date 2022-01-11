Uttar Pradesh polls: Parties struggle to maintain Covid protocol in their offices

Lucknow: Though the Election Commission has banned poll rallies till January 15, the surge in Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh has failed to dampen the spirits of ticket-seekers and their supporters at the offices of major political parties.

The roads leading to the Samajwadi Party office at Vikramaditya Marg were nearly choked on Tuesday with SUVs of leaders and their supporters parked haphazardly on both sides.

The road outside Janeshwar Mishra Trust, which is linked to the SP office and used by party president Akhilesh Yadav to meet leaders, was similarly jammed. Though there are instructions to party workers to use masks and practise social distancing, few in the crowd seemed to be taking precautions.

The scene was no better at the Bharatiya Janata Party office here, though office-bearers claim the Covid protocol is being strictly followed.

"The visitors who are coming to the office are being thermally screened at the entrance and their details taken. They are sanitised and allowed to enter the office premises only if they are wearing a mask. Inside the office, social distancing is also observed," spokesperson Abhay Singh said.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh has tested positive for coronavirus –after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, who had been touring the state extensively, too were found infected.

Not much crowd was visible at the Congress office on Tuesday.

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said the Covid protocol is being observed and only people wearing masks are being allowed to enter.

Rashtriya Lok Dal spokesperson Rohit Agarwal also claimed that the Covid protocol is being strictly followed at the party office in Lucknow and party leaders will follow Election Commission guidelines while campaigning.