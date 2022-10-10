Uttar Pradesh: 10 more killed in rain-related incidents

Lucknow: Ten more people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh where more than 650 villages in 16 districts were affected by floods following heavy rainfall, officials said on Monday.



According to a report by the relief commissioner's office, the lives of around 5.8 lakh people have been impacted due to the floods. According to officials, nine people were killed after heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

In Jhansi, six people and as many others were injured in lightning strikes on Monday afternoon, officials said on Monday. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mauranipur, Mrityunjay Mishra said Kranti (28), her daughter Nikita (15) and Pinki (25), all from the district's Itail village, died in lightning strike.

Kunjan (25) of Bhadarwara village and Basari village-resident Charan Singh (36) were killed in lightning strikes, the SDM said, adding that five others were injured and admitted to the hospital.

Govind Singh (49), a resident of Lakhanpura Raksa, was also killed in lightning strike while working in his agriculture field, SDM (Sadar) Jhansi, Shashi Bhushan said, adding that another person was also injured in the incident.

In Balrampur, two people died after being swept away in flood waters, even as rescue operations are on find two others, officials said. The body of Sumrita (55), hailing from Madarhava village, was taken out from a flooded pond while the body of Alam (16), who was swept away was recovered on Monday, police said. The flood waters submerged the Gonda-Barhni-Gorakhpur railway bridge in Balrampur affecting the movement of trains.

According to Balrampur station superintendent PR Somvanshi, the movement of over two dozen trains were affected after the flood waters submerged the railway bridge.

Movement of trains has been stopped there till further orders, he said. Amethi's Jamo police station SHO Akhilesh Gupta said the wall of a house belonging to a man named Ram Sanjeevan's (37) collapsed on Sunday night, leading to his death.