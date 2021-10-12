UT Chandigarh bans sale, use of crackers

Chandigarh: Keeping in mind the NGT orders, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to impose a complete ban on sale or use of crackers of any kind, throughout the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

An order to this effect has been issued by Dharampal, Advisor to UT Administrator, today.

A spokesperson of the Chandigarh Administration said that after extensive consultation with Health, Environment experts and other stakeholder it has been decided that the toxic air rising out of the crackers is likely to effect the health, therefore residents must avoid bursting crackers this festive

season.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing Covid situation, order of National Green Tribunal and Disaster Management Act, said the order.

Any violation of the orders will invite penal action under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other provisions as applicable, said the spokesperson.