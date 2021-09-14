'Use of tech and data to make rural India more transparent'

New Delhi: While launching a national meet on SVAMITVA scheme –a stepping-stone towards upliftment of rural economy –Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Giriraj Singh on Tuesday called upon the states to complete the implementation of the scheme well before the deadline in 2024.



Singh also asked the states to take it as a challenge and assured that Centre will provide all necessary support for early completion of the target.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has taken a resolve to build a self-reliant India and SVAMITVA Scheme is an important step towards making the villages self-reliant," he said, adding that it is PM's vision as the use of technology and data will make rural India more transparent. The minister also asked states to increase the role of Panchayats in the implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme.

Notably, SVAMITVA, which stands for survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas, scheme was launched by the PM on national Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 last year.