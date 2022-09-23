Use of GTA Chairman's Relief Fund for Sharmik Bhawan construction draws flak

Darjeeling: Binoy Tamang, Sabhasad, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and TMC leader has raised objections to plans of constructing a Shramik Bhawan at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital with the GTA Chairman's Relief Fund.



Incidentally the first GTA Sabha on September 19, had resolved to construct a Shramik Bhawan at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for welfare of Shramiks out of the relief fund raised during the period of Covid.

"Shramik Bhawans are constructed by the government. Why does it have to be constructed using the relief fund that was collected from the public for the welfare of tea garden workers? The fund should be used for the rightful purpose. It should be disbursed among tea garden workers before Dasain (Dusserah)," demanded Tamang.

Even Ajoy Edwards, GTA Sabhasad and Hamro Party President had strongly protested against the utilization of the fund for construction of a Shramik Bhawan. Addressing the GTA Sabha on September 19, Edwards had urged that the fund be distributed amongst the workers in the Hill tea gardens, especially in the sick or closed tea gardens.

Edwards had further committed a personal additional contribution of Rs. 5 lakh if the fund was disbursed among the tea garden workers. Both Edwards and Tamang had earlier made contributions to the Fund.

The Fund was initiated in March 2020, during the first wave of Covid to help tea garden workers tide over the pandemic. At present there is more than Rs 2 crore in the Fund.