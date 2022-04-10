'Use management skills acquired during studies on nation-building'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday called upon the youth to use their training and skills acquired in the field of management for the development of society and nation-building along with the industrial sector where they are working. If youth get opportunities at the national and international level, then special attention should be paid to this also, he added.



The Chief Minister said this while addressing the 11th Annual Convocation of the Indian Institute of Management, held in Rohtak. On this occasion, Khattar also conferred around 300 degrees to the students of the Indian Institute of Management and laid the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Management Gurugram Extension Campus.

The Chief Minister said that the teachers while working in a team spirit should do research on the schemes being run for the welfare of the people and upliftment of the poor along with management training.

The government has been working for the upliftment of the society through Parivar Pehchan Patra Scheme. Emphasis is being made to ensure that benefits of education, health, and social security schemes are given to every needy person. In all the schemes being formulated by the State Government till now, those at the top of the pyramid used to get the benefits but with PPP, benefits of all the schemes would be firstly ensured to those at the bottom, said Khattar.

He said that it is very important to have experience along with knowledge. Knowledge is incomplete unless one gains experience. To maintain proper balance in life it is very important to manage personal as well as business life. The youth should make a meaningful effort to go towards the goal and should decide the direction of the management, he added.

The Chief Minister said that youth should not use skills in the wrong direction. Management is not small or big, for this it is necessary to have skill and experience, he added.

Congratulating the students, the CM said that after pursuing their education at this institution, today they are returning as successful managers. For this, their teachers also deserve appreciation for their dedicated efforts to help these students to take a step forward in life.

The Chief Minister urged the students to always remain connected with the institute and cherish the memories they had created here.

Of the total students who have passed this year, 71 percent are girls. This makes the government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign more meaningful. On this occasion, Anushka Dahiya and Nigdha Ovala were awarded gold medals by the Chief Minister.