'USBRL Project has generated more than 500 lakh man-days of employment so far'

New Delhi: With the completion of the first three phases of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL), Indian Railways officially claimed on Wednesday that the national project has generated more than



500 lakh man-days of employment so far.

Railways also confirmed that the line is in operational use for the trains running between Baramulla-Banihal in Kashmir valley and Jammu-Udhampur-Katra in Jammu region. "Work on the intervening 111 km section Katra-Banihal, the most arduous and treacherous portion due to its geology and extensive riverine system replete with deep gorges, is ongoing," an official statement added. There are several iconic bridges and tunnels coming up in this section. Most of the rail track is slated to be in tunnels or bridges in this section.

In this project, the Indian Railways constructed the broad-gauge railway line through the Himalayas, with the aim of connecting the Kashmir region with the rest of the country. "The all-weather, comfortable, convenient and cost-effective mass transportation system will be the catalyst for the overall development of the northernmost alpine region of the country," the ministry's communique added. Railways also asserted that the project has brought in employment, prosperity and connectivity to the people.

The backward districts of Reasi and Ramban have especially benefitted from the project. Hinterlands hitherto inaccessible now have road connectivity. Medical, educational, market and business activities have become easily reachable for the people, the government claimed. The cost of construction of the 111 km Katra-Banihal section so far has been Rs 30,672.34 crores. The Budget allocation to the project has increased manifolds since 2014, enabling speedy construction activity.

The government also claimed that the job of the Railway was to ward off landowners, where more than 75 per cent of their land was acquired. Jobs have been given to 799 eligible land givers, employment through contractors-14,069 (around 65 per cent employment to locals). In addition to this, skill development for artisans, many of them are now employed elsewhere.

Besides, more than 205 km long approach roads were constructed which include one tunnel and 320 bridges. This has provided connectivity to 73 villages of far-flung areas (around 1.5 lakh people benefitted), the Indian Railways said. Whereas, earlier these were only accessible by foot or boats; now by four-wheelers.

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, nine ambulances have been provided in Ramban district, and 15 motorised wheelchairs have also been provided. Free medical camps are being held in Banihal, Ramban and Reasi. Covid quarantine centres have been opened up.

Medical equipment was given to hospitals by providing

ECG machines, ultrasound machine X ray plant, and a C-Arm table. Further, in the improvement of educational infrastructure, a school was constructed at Ramban and is under construction in Sumber.