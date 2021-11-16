US special envoy for Af holds talks with NSA, FS

New Delhi: Newly-appointed US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on Tuesday held separate talks with NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with a broad focus on the latest developments in the war-torn country.



The issues that figured in the talks included the movement of people in and out of Afghanistan, ways to

coordinate global efforts on humanitarian assistance to that country and matters of

regional security, official sources said.

The outcome of the India-hosted regional conference on Afghanistan also figured in the talks besides other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, they said.

"The discussions focussed on the current develop

ments in Afghanistan," said a source.

India hosted a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 that was attended by NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The participating countries vowed to work towards ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven

for global terrorism and called for the formation of an "open and truly inclusive" government in Kabul with representation from all sections of Afghan society.