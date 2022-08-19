Urban forests: Baghel launches 'Krishna Kunj' plantation drive

New Delhi: In yet another initiative towards establishing a connect with the Hinduism and his government, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday launched a plantation drive for developing 'Krishna Kunj' in the urban areas of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami festival.



The environment-friendly initiative is aimed at increasing the green cover of the state and imparting awareness about the importance of trees to the coming generations. The chief minister said that the rapid felling of trees in urban areas in the name of development has created a huge environmental problem.

He added that the motive behind naming the initiative was to make people understand the god-like and divine values of life-giving trees such as banyan, peepal, neem and kadamb. He also said that this initiative will help increase the number of trees of cultural significance and help preserve such unique trees. With his innovative initiatives and efforts, the Chief Minister has succeded in establishing a link between the state and the Hindu dieties like Lord Rama, Krishna or holy cow. Even the schemes and programmes of the Chhattisgarh government such as the Godhan Nyay Yojana, Ram Van Gaman Path Tourism circuit give a glimpse of the chief minister's approach towards soft Hindutva for political gains.

Baghel had already adopted an aggressive attitude from the beginning. He has been vocal on every issue related to Hindutva that can give mileage to the opposition leading to a shift in the political ground of the BJP. The recent change of guard in the Chhattisgarh BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's forthcoming visit to the state is an indicator that the BJP is worried about it's future and wants to strengthen its position ahead of the Assembly elections in the state next year.