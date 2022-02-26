Urban Development Conclave inaugurated by Haryana CS Kaushal

Chandigarh: To promote planned urbanisation in Haryana, a two-day Urban Development Conclave was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday in Gurugram.



Speaking in this occasion, Kaushal said that Haryana Government is working on a mechanism to assure allottees about the quality of construction. He said that we are living in the era of regulation in which NGT, Supreme Court, RERA etc have given many provisions on subjects like environment and urban development. He said that Gurugram and Faridabad are important cities falling in the NCR of Haryana State, in which the issues of urbanization need to be resolved. He said that the issues related to urbanization which apart from ensuring the quality of construction, electricity, drinking water supply, and transportation are important.

The Chief Secretary said that sometimes the construction work is also interrupted which affects both the allottees and the developer. He hoped that in this conclave all such topics would be discussed positively and their solution would be found.

Presiding over the inaugural session of the conclave, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India Manoj Joshi, said that the agenda of the conclave is very comprehensive, covering all aspects of urbanization. He said that it is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every family should have a roof over their head. The Prime Minister believes that urbanization will accelerate the development of the country in the coming 20 years. He expressed concern over the unplanned urbanization in small towns.