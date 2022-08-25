UPSC starts one time registration' facility for govt job aspirants

New Delhi: The UPSC has started a one time registration (OTR) facility for government job aspirants who will now not be required to fill in their basic details every time they apply for different recruitment examinations.



The aspirants, who wish to apply for any future examination of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), are required to register themselves in the OTR platform by filling up their basic personal information indicated therein.

"A large number of aspirants apply for a host of examinations conducted by the UPSC throughout the year to select officers for different central government departments/organisations. The OTR platform will help them in saving time and make the application process more easy," a senior official said on Wednesday.

Once the registration of an aspirant is completed, the information will remain stored securely in the Commission's servers, the UPSC said.