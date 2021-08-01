UP's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve awarded with prestigious CA/TS tag

Lucknow: On the occasion of Global Tiger Day, Dudhwa became the first Tiger Reserve of Uttar Pradesh to get Conservation Assured/Tiger Standards (CA/TS).

This prestigious International accreditation is given only to Tiger Reserves and protected areas that meet the highest standards of global tiger conservation or management for the conservation of the target species.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and climate change announced that Dudhwa is among the 14 tiger reserves of the country to have received this prestigious global recognition.

Dudhwa got this recognition for meeting all the international standards of forest conservation along with effective management of species including tiger conservation, improved natural habitat, anti-poaching efforts, transparency of management system, availability of sound infrastructural framework, etc. It is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh to achieve this internationally prestigious achievement in the Tiger Reserves of the country. The state is constantly striving and determined to conserve its national animal tiger and its natural habitat.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has been a pioneer in the country in conducting effective patrolling in forest areas using the sophisticated M-Stripes app developed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Government of India, and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.