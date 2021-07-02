UP's areas within NCR to shine out with completion of Rs 30,274 crore RRTS project

New Delhi/Lucknow: The part of Uttar Pradesh within the National Capital Region (NCR) is set to become one of the fastest growing regions in the country in the next few years with the implementation of projects like the Meerut-Delhi Expressway and the Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi Rapid Rail.

Work is progressing fast on the ambitious Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi Rapid Rail Project, a joint venture of the Central Government and the Uttar Pradesh Government worth Rs 30,274 crore, and it is expected to become operational ahead of time.

The UP Government has allocated Rs 1326 crore for the project in its budget for the year 2021-2022. About 68 kilometres of this project falls in the UP region. The priority section of 17 kms between Sahibabad to Duhai is expected to be commissioned by 2023 and the entire corridor between Delhi and Meerut by 2025.

The Rapid Rail, which runs three times faster than Metro, is expected to boost development of the NCR. After completion of the project, the length of Delhi's mass transit system including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network will be 743 kms, which is more than the length of London Cross Rail, Hong Kong MTR and Paris RER. Virendra Kumar, GM of RRTS, said that about Rs 650 crore was given by the UP Government for this project last year. The Yogi Government has also allowed work on 20 pieces of land and the land is likely to be transferred to the RRTS soon.

The total length of the Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi Rapid Rail Project is 82.15 kms. Local transport services will also be available in Meerut on RRTS network.