Upgraded biochemistry dept inaugurated at the NBMCH

Darjeeling: An upgraded biochemistry department was inaugurated on Wednesday at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri on the occasion of the 53rd foundation day.



"The upgradation was long overdue at the biochemistry department that caters to the postgraduate students also. The Dean had appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last year. I had handed over the letter to her. She had taken up the matter immediately. The result is the state of the art department that was inaugurated on Wednesday," stated Dr Shusnato Rai, Officer on Special Duty, Government of West Bengal overseeing the Covid-19 situation and treatment in North Bengal. He is also an alumnus of the NBMCH.

Dr Kaushik Samajdar, Super, NBMCH urged the Chief Minister through the OSD that post-graduation courses in microbiology can be started at the NBMCH.

"The University of Health Sciences have plans to start a second campus of the NBMCH soon. The process has already been initiated. We have to thank the Government of West Bengal for this," stated Dr Sandip Sengupta, Dean.

The NBMCH was founded in 1967 and has now emerged as one of the leading institutions of the State. Many of the

Dr Prabir Deb, Principal stated that teamwork and dedication had led to the successful up-gradation of the biochemistry department despite the ongoing pandemic and lockdown. "Next we need to upgrade the central laboratory also," he added.