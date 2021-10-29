'UPA always committed to work towards uplifting downtrodden, tribals, farmers'

Raipur: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has always been committed to working towards uplifting the downtrodden people, tribals, labourers and farmers, and make them economically empowered.

Addressing the inaugural function of the five-day long 'National Tribal Dance Festival and Rajyotsav 2021' (statehood celebration) as a chief guest here in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, he described the event as an honour towards those communities which have been isolated and exploited for centuries.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's message was read out at the event, in which he hailed the tribals for being at the forefront of preserving the country's ancient wisdom.

The event is being held at Science College ground here.

In his speech, Soren praised his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel for organising the tribal dance festival, and said "...It is not only a dance event, but it is a respect towards those classes (referring to tribals) which had been isolated and exploited for centuries."

"We talk a lot (about tribals), (tribal development) departments are made, ministers are made, but even today this class is in a deprived state. This effort of Chhattisgarh CM (of holding dance fest) will definitely prove to be a milestone and this class will get an opportunity to come forward," he said.

He said he also belonged to a tribal community in Jharkhand and reaching the top position in the state was a big challenge for him.

His father, Shibu Soren, had also served as chief minister of Jharkhand. He further said tribal communities have always struggled to protect their culture and tradition and such events will give them hope, strength and energy in this direction.