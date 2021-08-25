'UP withdrew 77 cases without giving any reason'

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn 77 cases related to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 related to offences entailing punishment of life sentence without giving any reasons, the Supreme Court was told on Tuesday.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant is scheduled to hear a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking speedy disposal of cases against

lawmakers.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the matter, in his report filed through advocate Sneha Kalita said that the state government has informed that total of 510 cases, relating to Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 were registered in five districts of Meerut Zone against 6,869 accused.

Out of these 510 cases, in 175 cases the charge sheet was filed, in 165 cases final reports were submitted, 170 cases were expunged. Thereafter 77 cases were withdrawn by the state government under section 321 of CrPC. The Government Orders do not give any reasons for withdrawal of the case under section 321 of CrPC. It merely states that the administration after full consideration has taken a decision to withdraw the particular case, Hansaria submitted.