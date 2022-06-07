UP strengthening economic, trade relations with Japan

Lucknow: In a step towards strengthening the economic and trade relationship between Japan and Uttar Pradesh and considering the possible options for promoting exports from the state, a virtual conferencing was organised between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Embassy of India in Japan on Tuesday.



The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of India to Japan Sanjay Verma, Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion (MSME), Uttar Pradesh, C. Rajasekhar, OSD (State ), Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi and Arvind Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh.

The various aspects of devising a specific strategy for promoting exports were discussed. Discussions were also held to explore the possibilities of bilateral trade between Uttar Pradesh and Japan in areas like handicrafts, food, electronics, apparel, carpet, leather, and ODOP products from India to Japan.

ACS MSME Navneet Sehgal, discussed the manufacturing potential of Uttar Pradesh in all these sectors. He said that these sectors are in line with the market demand in Japan. The state was dedicated to promoting the bilateral trade between Uttar Pradesh and Japan.

Sanjay Verma, Indian ambassador to Japan appreciated and welcomed the initiative of Uttar Pradesh and assured full cooperation in its efforts to organize state-centric webinars, and virtual buyer-seller meet.

He also assured to extend full cooperation to UP in sending state delegations to Japan by the end of the year. He suggested that the certification and quality norms should be strictly followed by our exporters while exporting to Japan.

Mentioning the recently organised groundbreaking ceremony 3.0 in Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar informed that the state is determined to invite investments from different countries to the state.

C. Rajasekhar stressed the need to provide hand-holding support to MSMEs in their internationalization journey.