UP: Rs 535 cr crop loss relief for over 15L flood-hit farmers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated approximately Rs 535 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to farmers who have suffered crop loss owing to recent floods in the financial year 2021-22, it was announced on Sunday.



This will benefit more

than 15 lakh farmers across the State.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, "Following an assessment of crop losses, the government has pegged the crop loss in the state at around Rs 5,34,94,38,981. Working with full force for the interest of around 15,26,351 farmers, the state government has released the compensation to the respective district collectors who will distribute it among farmers through DBT."

On Saturday, the state government released an installment of Rs 63.16 crore (63,16,82,771) to be distributed as relief to over 1, 82,731 farmers affected by the flood. Earlier, the government had already released Rs 471.77 crores in installments to farmers benefitting more than 13.45 lakh farmers across the State, informed Singh.

The farmers' crops here have been badly damaged due to torrential rains and heavy floods in September and early October. The compensation amount will be directly transferred to the bank account (DBT) of farmers from the district treasury. In wake of the natural

calamities, the government is providing financial assistance from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

Standing firmly with the farmers suffering from crop loss due to floods, the Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to give appropriate and immediate compensation to the farmers.