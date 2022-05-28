UP removes over 70K loudspeakers from places of worship

lucknow: The state of Uttar Pradesh is already setting an example in front of the country in taming loudspeakers. Over 1.29 lakh loudspeakers were either pulled down or lowered the volume in the state.



As many as 71,114 loudspeakers were removed from various places of worship during a drive in Uttar Pradesh. While the volume of 58,180 loudspeakers was reduced to permissible levels.

Schools have become the beneficiaries of the state government's campaign. The loudspeakers that were removed have been handed over to the schools. More than 4,371 loudspeakers were donated for the morning assembly of the schools, while as many as 940 speakers were handed over for the Public Address System in the area. The state's home department had on April 23 issued orders to remove loudspeakers from religious places.

The Chief Minister's directives were based on an order of Allahabad High Court and state authorities were on their toe to follow the same. The entire process was conducted peacefully by maintaining dialogues with spiritual leaders of various communities.

During the drive, the spiritual leaders were made aware of the noise pollution through loudspeakers. Giving out a good message to society, the religious leaders extended their cooperation in removing the loudspeakers.