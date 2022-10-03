UP provides 1.07 lakh tap water connections on Gandhi Jayanti

Lucknow/New Delhi: Prime Setting another milestone, on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2, the Yogi-led government in Uttar Pradesh provided as many as 1.07 lakh tap water connections in the rural parts of the state in a single day.



While UP has set two records in the last 20 days in terms of providing tap water connections in rural areas, many states, including Rajasthan, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, failed to even reach the 10,000 mark. Earlier, the Yogi government set a record on September 17, the occasion of PM Modi's 72nd birthday by providing about 1.21 lakh tap water connections in rural households in the state which coincided with PM Modi's 72nd birthday.

It may be noted that on Gandhi Jayanti, as many as 1.34 lakh tap connections were provided nationwide.

The districts of Bulandshahr, Shahjahanpur, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur made the biggest contributions to connecting the most households to tap water, helping the state rank first in the nation.

Not a single connection given in Bihar, Punjab

Of the 134968 tap water connections provided in the country, UP alone accounted for over 107774 connections. As per data, other states that provided tap water connections on October 2 were Tamil Nadu (10064), Andhra Pradesh (3121), Maharashtra (2954), West Bengal (2159), Rajasthan (2027), Chhattisgarh (1517), Orissa (1439), Karnataka (1422), Madhya Pradesh (696), Jharkhand (627), Uttarakhand (514) whereas in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, not even a single tap water connection was provided on the day.