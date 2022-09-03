UP: Napier grass cultivation campaign gaining popularity among farmers

Bahraich (UP): An African native grass variety has gained popularity among farmers here for use as green fodder and ease of cropping, a successful experiment which authorities want to replicate across the state.



Around six months back, farmers in the district were introduced to Cenchrus, purpureus, commonly known as Napier grass or Elephant grass, and encouraged to grow it in their fields as green fodder.

The local administration pushed for cultivation of the grass considering its versatility and nutritional value as green fodder. According to agriculture experts, the grass contains more protein as compared to the traditional green fodder.

"Along with its nutritional value, Napier grass is easy to cultivate and manage. It grows easily even on bare and less fertile land and grows around the year. "The rate of growth of the grass is also high which ensures round the year availability of green fodder which is essential for dairy animals," said Sambhav Singh, senior scientist with the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), in Lucknow.

In Bahraich, the grass is currently grown in around 50 hectares area, which is half of the estimated target area for the year.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, on tour of the district earlier this week, had appreciated the campaign, and instructed officials across the state to push for cultivation of Napier grass.

The animal husbandry department is also cultivating the grass to be supplied as fodder in cow shelters across the state.