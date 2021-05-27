UP minister's brother resigns as assistant professor amid row over appointment

Siddharthnagar (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi's brother Arun Dwivedi, whose appointment as assistant professor at a university here under the economically weaker section quota sparked a row, resigned on Wednesday.

Speaking to news persons, Arun Dwivedi said the registrar of Siddharth University, Rakesh Kumar, informed him that his resignation had been accepted.

"I was appointed on the post on the basis of my qualification as per the proper procedure, but it is my misfortune that soon after I joined, there has been an effort to tarnish the image of my elder brother by linking it (my appointment) to him in the media and social media," he added.

Arun Dwivedi asserted that the appointment was made on the basis of his qualifications. He added that he is a PhD, a gold medallist in MA, and has done his JRF and SRF from the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR), DRDO.

He further said that 17 of his research papers were published, adding that he has edited a book as well.

Arun Dwivedi mentioned that he resigned as he was under severe mental stress due to the controversy over the appointment.

"I do not want baseless allegations levelled on my brother because of me. I cannot bear this," he said.

"There is nothing more important than the social and political honour of my brother and my family, not even this important post.

And so, with full responsibility, I have given my resignation today (Wednesday)," Arun Dwivedi added.

He said he had applied for the post in November 2019 with an EWS certificate issued to him based on his economic condition at the time.