UP: Man shoots self after wife leaves home

Muzaffarnagar: Upset over his wife leaving home, a 40-year-old man allegedly shot himself at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.



The incident took place in Sonta village under Babri police station on Saturday night, they said.

Balender Singh was upset as his wife had gone to her parents' house with their children after the couple had a heated argument a few days ago. He shot himself using a country-made pistol, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.