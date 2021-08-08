UP likely to set a new record in paddy production for 2nd year in a row

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is likely to set a new record in paddy production for the second year in a row this year.

With cultivation of paddy on 60 lakh hectares of land this year against last year's 58.92 lakh hectares due to favourable weather conditions, better rains and steps taken by the Yogi Government in the interest of the farmers, agricultural experts believe that the yield will increase by one million tonnes in the current kharif season. Last year, the production of paddy had crossed 257.04 lakh tonnes.

It is worth mentioning here that the Agriculture Department had set a target of cultivating paddy on 60 lakh hectares of land out of 96.03 lakh hectares in this Kharif season, of which sowing had been done on 57.72 lakh hectares till August 4 . Sowing of paddy on the remaining land is likely to be completed by August 15.

Based on the data of paddy sown last year and this year, it is now being claimed that this time, there will be a record production of paddy in UP.

Besides, UP is likely to set a new record in the production of coarse cereals like millet and maize as well due to the conducive weather, according to experts. Out of 18 divisions in the state, the production of paddy is likely to be the highest in Bareilly division due to its maximum sowing.

In Bareilly division, paddy has been sown on 194.40 thousand hectares of land followed by 175.50 thousand hectares in Moradabad division, 156.01 thousand hectares in Meerut division, 141.40 thousand hectares in Aligarh division, 73.72 thousand hectares in Saharanpur division and 25 thousand hectares in Vindhyachal division.

With record production of paddy and coarse cereals, Uttar Pradesh's participation in the central food basket will increase further.

Apart from the favourable weather, Yogi Government's policies aimed at increasing farmers' income have played vital role in increasing foodgrains production in

the state.