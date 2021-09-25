UP leads by crossing 10-crore mark

Lucknow: Having delivered a landmark 10-crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday under the governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is on its way to vaccinating the entire adult population soon. The CM attributed the success to the health workers and citizens of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking it to Twitter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "It is the result of Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's guidance and the tireless efforts of the UP government that the state has delivered more than 10 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19. This achievement is dedicated to committed health workers and disciplined citizens. You should also get 'Teeka Jeet Ka'.

Despite challenges in terms of a large population, the state has achieved this significant milestone in no time. UP is administering Covid-19 vaccines faster than some leading states of India and even some nations of the world.

As per official estimates based on census and electoral data, around 15 crore people in UP are to be vaccinated. Of these, over 8,15,25,547 crore have received at least one dose which is about 54.33 percent of the eligibile population. While over 1,85,10,688 crore people are fully vaccinated in the State.

Uttar Pradesh took almost 100 days to touch the figure of one crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 2-crore mark and 59 more days to reach 5 crores. The state then took 14 days to reach 6 crores and then 11 more days to cross 7 crore vaccinations on August 28. It just took 9 more days to go past the 8-crore mark on September 7. The state had crossed the landmark of administering 9 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 15. The state achieved the major landmark of 10-crore by 2 pm on September 25.