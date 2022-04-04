UP jeweller robbed of gold, silver worth over Rs 5 lakh

Sultanpur (UP): Unidentified people allegedly robbed a jeweller of gold and silver ornaments worth more than Rs 5 lakh here, police said on Monday.



The incident took place near Chamukheshwar Mahadev temple under Surapur police outpost on Sunday when the jeweller, Ramsukh Barnwal, was returning home from his shop.

Three bike-borne suspects accosted him on the way and escaped with a bag containing 2.5 kg silver and 35 gram gold jewellery worth over Rs 5 lakh, police said.

Police outpost incharge Gaurav Awasthi said efforts are on to nab the suspects.