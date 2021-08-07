UP govt withdraws re-enquiry initiated against Kafeel Khan, informs HC

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday informed the Allahabad High Court through its counsel that it has decided to withdraw the re-enquiry which was started on February 22, 2020.

The High Court also noted that this decision had been taken by the Govt in light of what the Court had recorded in its earlier order on July 29, 2021.

In that order, the Court had noticed the delay of 11 months in re-initiating enquiry against Dr. Kafeel Khan when the Enquiry Officer had already concluded earlier enquiry and submitted his report on April 15, 2019.