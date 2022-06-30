UP govt to start mapping each family to provide job or self-employment: Yogi

lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that his government will soon start mapping each family in the state to connect one member of each household with job or self-employment.



"Families from which no member has got a government job till now, have not received job/employment anywhere, soon their mapping work is going to be done at the government level. It will be our endeavour that one member of every family is connected with job/employment or self-employment," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said this at an event here where he disbursed Rs 16,000 crore to 1.90 lakh handicraftsmen, artisans and small entrepreneurs and launched an annual loan scheme of Rs 2.35 lakh crore for 2022-23.

The event, Loan Fair, was organized by the MSME Department of the state.

Referring to his government's work in the direction of employment generation in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "With the encouragement of the UP government and the positive cooperation of banks,

today the youth have got employment according to their aspirations.

The unemployment rate has been reduced from 18 per cent to less than three per cent."