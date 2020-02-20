UP govt to set up open gymnasiums in every gram panchayat: CM

Gorakhpur (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war footing to set up open gymnasiums in every gram panchayat of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

He also said each village in the state will have proper roads, ponds for water conservation, drainage system and playgrounds.

The chief minister was addressing a public gathering at Basia village, where he inaugurated a road and renovated buildings of the Government Junior High School and the Dropadi Devi Gita Devi school, adopted by a private firm under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Adityanath also inaugurated four renovated temples at Mansarovar and performed "pran pratishtha" (idol installation).

He said an arrangement was made in the state budget for 2020-21 to create a youth development hub, while adding that Rs 2,500 per month will be given to the youngsters taking employment training.

The chief minister noted that with private sector participation, 1.2 lakh schools in the state were developed better than convent schools during his tenure.