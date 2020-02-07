UP: Govt to send notices to 58 AMU students for participating in anti-CAA stir
Aligarh (UP): District authorities here have asked the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for the home addresses and other details of 58 students to serve them notices over the participation in anti-CAA agitation on the campus.
Police said the students had violated restrictions imposed under section 144 of the CrPC, which prevents gatherings of five or more people at a place.
Additional city Magistrate Ranjit Singh on Friday said, "Before issuing such notices, we need family details and hence, we want the university to send us the documents." The notices will be served under section 107 of the CrPC (security for keeping peace). When contacted, an AMU spokesman said, "I am not aware of this matter and awaiting details."
The varsity was closed early for winter vacations from December 16 last year, a day after students clashed with police during a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on campus. The university was to reopen on January 6 but the vacation was extended
owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law.
