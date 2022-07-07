UP govt targets to exceed its tax collection for FY23

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is expected to increase the revenue collection target from Rs 98,107 crores to Rs 1.50 lakh crore for 2022-23, reflecting an increase of about Rs 57,000 crores.



Chairing a high-level review meeting with the Department of Revenue on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, "There is a consistent increase in the collection of GST in the state, a tax collection of Rs 98,107 crores was done in the year 2021-22 . It needs to be raised further. Planned efforts should be made in mission mode with a target of 1.50 lakh crore for the year 2022-23."

Direct communication should be done at regular intervals with the field level officers for revenue collection. I will interact with field-level officers every 15 days, added the CM.

Introduced with the idea of "One Nation- One Market- One Tax" GST is a consumption-based tax system. Revenue is received only in view of the state's GDP and per capita income and the growth rate of the country's GDP. The CM directed the officials to make planned efforts to raise consumption as the state has a favorable environment for this.

Stating that the efforts made by the State Tax Department to increase the dealer base is yielding good results, the CM asserted that with the continuous efforts of the government, the number of GST registered traders has increased to 17.44 lakh at present, which is the highest in the country. He asked the officials to make concerted efforts to make it up to 30 lakhs by next year.

The awareness campaign should be stepped up to get more traders registered under the GST, he said.

The CM asked the department to ensure that while making payment to the contractor by the Government Departments, the details to be deposited after deducting TDS/TCS, on the basis of GSTR-7, are traced to the executing agency and return and payable tax is deposited. Tax should be deposited on the basis of the difference between GSTR-7 and 3B.