UP govt suspends 3 NOIDA officers, total 26 found involved

Noida/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday suspended three Noida Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) officers over their role in illegal construction of Supertech's two 40-storey towers in Noida, according to an official statement.

A special investigation team (SIT) probing the matter has found 26 officials of the NOIDA guilty in the case of which 20 have retired, two have died and four are still serving, the statement read.

"Of the four serving officials, one has already been suspended from work. Three other serving officers have been suspended and a departmental inquiry is being initiated against them. Order has been issued for action against retired officials also as per procedure," the statement read.

The Supreme Court had on August 31 issued directions for demolition of realty group Supertech's twin 40-storey towers under construction in Noida Sector 93A within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion" with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

After the top court's rapping to NOIDA, an industrial development body under the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also ordered an inquiry into the matter and called for strict action against those guilty following which an SIT was formed on September 2.

On the basis of the SIT's report, the UP government on Sunday said it has directed that an FIR be lodged with the state vigilance commission against officials of the NOIDA, four directors and two architects of Supretech Limited involved in the case, according to the

statement.