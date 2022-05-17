UP govt opposes bail plea of Azam Khan in SC

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, and termed him as a "land grabber" and a "habitual offender".

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao that he has allegedly threatened the investigating officer in the land grabbing case.

He is a land grabber. Private complaints have been filed against him .He is a habitual offender. Everything is forged by this person, the ASG told the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna.

There are cases against him which involve life imprisonment also. His antecedents must also be looked into as he is a habitual offender and a land grabber., he said, adding he might be a politician but he cannot get away from this.

The top court told the ASG that the state government cannot grant him bail in one case and put him in jail in another case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, submitted that as his client is in jail for two years, how can he threaten somebody.

Sibal contended that the state cannot conduct itself in a "barbaric manner".

The top court had earlier expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the bail application of Khan, saying this is a travesty of justice .

He (Khan) has been out on bail in all matters except one for so long, this is travesty of justice, the bench had said.