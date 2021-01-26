UP: Five killed as ambulance hits truck due to dense fog

Bhadohi (UP): Five people were killed after an ambulance hit a stationary truck in Gopiganj area here amid reduced visibility due to dense fog on Tuesday, police said.



The ambulance was carrying the body of Vinit Singh who died in West Bengal's Asansol, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

The vehicle was on its way to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, he said.

Four members of a family and the ambulance driver were killed in the accident, the SP said, adding that bodies were sent for postmortem.