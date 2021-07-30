UP: Five cops suspended for abetting suicide of RSS worker's son

Baghpat (UP): Five policemen who were earlier booked on charges of abetting the suicide of a 22-year-old son of an RSS office-bearer here have been suspended, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.



Orders for departmental action against all the suspended policemen have also been issued, he said.

Akshay (22), the son of the RSS office-bearer, allegedly committed suicide on Monday after police raided his house following an altercation between them at an inoculation centre in Ranchhad village under Binauli police station area where he had taken his mother, Madhu (62), for vaccination, according to his family members.

Later, police took Madhu, her sister-in-law and a village resident into custody and filed a case against Akshay. Upset over this, Akshay allegedly committed suicide, the family members have claimed.