UP: FIR against news portal, its 2 journalists

Barabanki (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against news portal 'The Wire', its two journalists and two others over a documentary on the demolition of a mosque here which, the administration said, was built illegally.

The case has been registered against journalists Siraj Ali and Mukul S Chauhan, and two others -- Mohammad Anees and Mohammad Naeem -- who gave "provocative" statements in the documentary that spread "prejudiced, misleading and untrue" information, police said on Friday.

The Barabanki administration had demolished the mosque on May 17, terming it an illegally constructed building and attributed its claim to an April 2 order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC. The mosque was located adjacent to the tehsil premises and opposite the SDM's residence.