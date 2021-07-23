UP ex-CM critical, on life support

Lucknow: The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical and he is on life support, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Friday.

He is under close monitoring of senior doctors of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology departments, the statement said.

"Former UP chief minister and former governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical. He is on life saving support system (ventilator)," a release issued by the hospital said.