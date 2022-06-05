UP Dalit girl death: Teenager was raped, strangulated, post-mortem report confirms
Chitrakoot: A 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped here a few days ago, died to strangulation, her post-mortem report has confirmed.
Police on Sunday said that they received the autopsy report late on Saturday and it also confirmed that the girl had been raped.
The girl, resident of a village in Pahadi police station area, was allegedly gang-raped on Wednesday night, when she was sleeping with her family members outside her house.
She was rushed to a hospital in Kaushambi district, where she died on Thursday night.
Pahadi police station SHO Ajit Pandey confirmed the details in the autopsy report.
Three people Nadeem, Adarsh Pandey and Vipul Mishra have already been arrested in this connection.
According to police sources, the accused had also accompanied the girl's family members to the hospital.
They said CCTV footage is being checked.
