UP court orders police to file FIR against man accused of raping girl

Chitrakoot (UP): Following the directives of a court here, police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, officials said on Saturday.

Bharatkoop Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Upadhyay said the case was registered on Friday, following the orders of Additional District Judge Pradeep Mishra on Thursday.

Citing the charge sheet, the SHO said the girl had gone to attend nature's call late on January 24, when the accused flashed a country-made pistol, dragged her to a field and raped her.

Hearing the cries of the girl, her grandfather reached the spot and tried to catch the accused, but he managed to flee, Upadhyay said.

The accused is yet to be arrested and the matter is being probed, police said.



