UP Council polls: SP fields Dr Kafeel

Gorakhpur (UP): The Samajwadi Party has fielded for the elections to the upper house of the UP legislature Dr Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician whose services were terminated after several children died allegedly due to an oxygen crisis at a Gorakhpur hospital.

He has been fielded from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat for the Legislative Council elections.

Earlier, he was also booked under the stringent National Security Act for a speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"I was a doctor then became an activist then a history-sheeter in police list and after that I became a writer and wrote a book about BRD Medical College oxygen case, in which 63 children died and now I have become a leader," Dr Kafeel said during a press conference.

"During the oxygen case in BRD Medical College, Yogiji said that I am trying to become a hero as I managed to bring oxygen cylinders at the time of the crisis and if I win the MLC elections and I meet him, I will say that instead of an 'abhineta' (actor), I have became a 'neta' (leader)," he said.

Stating that he is fighting for issues of health, education and employment, Dr Kafeel said his dream is to set up a hospital where services are on a par with any corporate hospital.