UP Council polls: BJP names 6 more candidates

Lucknow: The BJP on Monday announced the names of six more candidates for the biennial Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections scheduled to take place on April 9.

The party had earlier announced 30 candidates for the biennial polls.

Subhash Yaduvansh has been fielded from Basti-Siddharthnagar local authority constituency, Avinash Singh Chauhan from Kanpur-Fatehpur, Vineet Singh from Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Shailendra Pratap Singh from Sultanpur, Sudama Singh Patel from Varanasi and Brajesh Singh Pranshu has been fielded from Jaunpur, according to the list released by the party's national general secretary Arun Singh.

Yaduvansh is a secretary in the UP BJP and has been a former state president of BJP Yuva Morcha, while Chauhan and Patel are also associated with the party. Vineet Singh who has been fielded from Mirzapur-Sonbhadra has been MLC in the past but was defeated in 2016.