UP: Constable killed, another injured as bike falls into ditch

Ballia (UP): A 33-year-old police constable was killed and another injured when their bike fell into a ditch in Sikandarpur area here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the constables, Sushil and Prabhakar Yadav (32), were patrolling the area, police said.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where Sushil died while the condition of Prabhakar was stated to be serious, they said.