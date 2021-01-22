UP Congress to distribute calendars having Priyanka's political journey

New Delhi: At a time when most of the government departments have refrained from printing calendars and diaries as a cost-cutting measure to overcome the economic slowdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Congress unit is preparing to distribute calendars across the state chronicling the political journey of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



As per experts, these calendars, which include pictures from the Congress leader's various public contact programmes, especially in the state, are being distributed keeping in mind the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as Congress is leaving no stone unturned to get back into power.

"A total 10 lakh calendars have been sent distributing in every village and up to the ward level in cities. Instructions in this regard have been issued to the party office-bearers," the party leader said, adding that the district and city units are being given calendars according to their population and the calendar carries pictures of Priyanka Gandhi's public contact programmes and her "struggles".

The pictures included in the calendar show her walking with tribal women in Sonbhadra district after the clash in Umbha village, saving party workers during baton charge by the police on the way to Hathras to meet the family of the rape-murder case victim, and hugging the victim's mother, the party leader said.

Other pictures show Priyanka Gandhi wiping the tears of a young girl in Azamgarh during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, at a public contact programme in Amethi, leading a "padyatra" on Gandhi Jayanti in Lucknow and at a programme in Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

The calendar also includes a picture of the Congress leader praying at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, he said.

After campaigning for the Congress and managing its affairs in the background for decades, Priyanka Gandhi entered active politics in January 2019 when she was appointed AICC's general

secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.